Uchit Singhal: Transforming Jammu Division's Railway Success

Uchit Singhal, the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Jammu, has ascended to acclaim by securing the esteemed Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar 2025 for his innovative transformation of passenger and commercial services within his division.

Awarded by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Singhal's diligence in 2025 marked a period of substantial improvements in railway operations and infrastructure.

His leadership facilitated the successful launch of premium trains like the Vande Bharat Express, adept management of emergency situations, and the inauguration of essential freight services in Kashmir.