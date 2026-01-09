Left Menu

Uchit Singhal: Transforming Jammu Division's Railway Success

Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Jammu, received the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar 2025 for his remarkable contributions to commercial and passenger services. Recognized for his initiatives and effective handling of emergencies, Singhal's efforts have facilitated improvements in railway operations, passenger amenities, and revenue growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uchit Singhal, the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Jammu, has ascended to acclaim by securing the esteemed Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar 2025 for his innovative transformation of passenger and commercial services within his division.

Awarded by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Singhal's diligence in 2025 marked a period of substantial improvements in railway operations and infrastructure.

His leadership facilitated the successful launch of premium trains like the Vande Bharat Express, adept management of emergency situations, and the inauguration of essential freight services in Kashmir.

