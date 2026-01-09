Left Menu

Stocks Surge as Job Data Feeds Hopes of Steady Interest Rates

U.S. stock indexes soared following modest job creation data in December. The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged. Treasury yields dipped, while oil prices climbed significantly. Investors remain attentive to potential Supreme Court rulings on tariffs set for mid-January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:54 IST
U.S. stock indexes experienced significant gains on Friday as economic data revealed lower-than-expected job creation for December. This fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve would maintain current interest rates at its upcoming meeting.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the addition of 50,000 nonfarm payrolls in December, falling short of the 60,000 anticipated by experts. The unemployment rate eased to 4.4%, aligning with expectations.

In the financial markets, the S&P 500 reached record intraday levels, while the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all reported substantial increases. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields saw slight declines, and oil prices ascended sharply amidst concerns over Venezuelan production.

