Protest Erupts Over Controversial Toll Plaza on NH-66

On Monday, demonstrations caused significant disruptions on NH-66 in Arikady, opposing the initiation of toll collection.

The protest, led by Manjeshwar MLA A K M Ashraf, saw over 500 participants demanding the removal of the toll booth, claiming it breached regulations.

The authorities have called for discussions with the protestors, as the ongoing court case casts uncertainty on the toll's legitimacy.

