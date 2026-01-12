Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Controversial Toll Plaza on NH-66

Traffic on NH-66 was disrupted as over 500 protesters, led by MLA A K M Ashraf, opposed toll collection at Arikady. They argue that the toll plaza violates guidelines with its proximity to another toll point. Talks are underway as the issue remains pending in court.

On Monday, demonstrations caused significant disruptions on NH-66 in Arikady, opposing the initiation of toll collection.

The protest, led by Manjeshwar MLA A K M Ashraf, saw over 500 participants demanding the removal of the toll booth, claiming it breached regulations.

The authorities have called for discussions with the protestors, as the ongoing court case casts uncertainty on the toll's legitimacy.

