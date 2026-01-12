Left Menu

Myanmar in the Spotlight: Genocide Accusations at UN’s Top Court

Myanmar is set to face allegations of committing genocide against the Rohingya ethnic minority in hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Originally filed by Gambia in 2019, the case questions actions taken by Myanmar’s military in 2017. The outcome could influence global understanding of genocide definitions.

Updated: 12-01-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:28 IST
Myanmar is facing serious allegations of genocide against the Rohingya ethnic minority at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), marking a significant moment in the long-standing conflict. Hearings are commencing, stemming from a case initially brought forth by Gambia in 2019.

The case argues that Myanmar's actions in 2017 have violated the 1948 Genocide Convention. Since taking over the government, Myanmar's military has consistently denied these claims. The ICJ hearings aim to hold Myanmar accountable, challenging the military's actions in the Rakhine state that led to over 700,000 Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh following reported atrocities by security forces.

The proceedings at The Hague, while lengthy, hold profound implications, especially as they seek to validate the experiences of victims and bolster further legal actions. Legal experts are watching closely as the ICJ potentially redefines genocide understandings, which could subsequently affect other international cases, such as those involving allegations against Israel.

