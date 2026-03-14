Cooking Gas Concerns: Assurances from Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister

In a move to allay public concerns, Andhra Pradesh's Finance Minister P Keshav assured residents that there is no need to panic about cooking gas availability. Both state and central governments are actively managing the situation to prevent any inconvenience, he said on Saturday.

During a high-level meeting, Keshav, alongside Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, met with Oil Marketing Companies and Civil Supplies Department officials. The discussions focused on evaluating daily gas requirements and planning future actions based on real-time data analysis.

The officials also discussed ramping up production of gas while imposing new cylinder booking restrictions. The state also considers implementing piped gas as an alternative solution to reduce LPG supply pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)