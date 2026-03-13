India's Budget Boost: Finance Minister Proposes Rs 2.81 Lakh Crore Supplementary Grants

On Friday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Supplementary Demands for Grants - Second Batch for the fiscal year 2025-26 to the Lok Sabha, proposing a substantial expenditure plan amounting to approximately Rs 2.81 lakh crore. This financial package, comprising cash, technical, and token supplementaries, is designed to fortify national defense, enhance social security via VB-G RAM-G, and build a fiscal cushion to withstand global economic fluctuations.

In her address, Sitharaman clarified the composition of the proposed expenditure. "The plan involves gross expenditure of about Rs 2.81 lakh crore through various forms including cash, technical, or token supplementaries," she explained. The current proposal also includes Rs 902 crore allocated for recouping advances equal to this amount from the Contingency Fund of India. The Finance Minister further elucidated that Rs 2.01 lakh crore is designated as cash supplementary spanning 18 grants, while Rs 0.80 lakh crore pertains to technical supplementaries across 32 grants.

A key focus of the allocation is on the Armed Forces and rural employment initiatives. Sitharaman announced a Rs 41,430.48 crore allocation for Defence Services (Revenue), urging parliamentary support. "Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we are committed to bolstering our soldiers," she asserted. The supplementary grants also propose an additional Rs 30,000 crore for the VB-G RAM-G program, emphasizing the government's commitment to MGNREGA-VB-G-RAM G obligations.

Moreover, the Finance Minister introduced an Economic Stabilisation Fund amounting to Rs 57,381.84 crore, aimed at shielding the Indian economy from external shocks. Sitharaman underscored that the introduction of supplementary demands symbolizes a responsive governance model, not an indicator of initial budgeting inadequacies. She reassured the Lok Sabha that these additional expenses align with fiscal discipline and will not disrupt the government's fiscal deficit goals outlined earlier this year.

Addressing parliamentary concerns, Sitharaman defended the creation of a fiscal buffer, questioning, "Should the government not establish a fiscal buffer or equalisation fund of Rs 50,000 crores during unforeseen challenges?" She affirmed that such provisions are crucial for managing supply chain disruptions and navigating unexpected global economic headwinds.

(With inputs from agencies.)