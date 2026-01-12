Left Menu

China Stocks Soar on AI and Aerospace Surge

China's stock market reached a decade-high as AI and commercial aerospace shares led gains, with turnover setting a record. The blue-chip CSI300 and Shanghai Composite Index both rose, driven by AI optimism and recent IPOs. Hong Kong's Hang Seng also advanced, while China's aerospace stocks soared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:58 IST
China Stocks Soar on AI and Aerospace Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's stock market reached a notable high on Monday, as artificial intelligence and commercial aerospace shares propelled gains. Investor optimism fueled a strong start to the year's onshore markets, culminating in a record 3.6 trillion yuan turnover.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.7%, while the Shanghai Composite Index ascended by 1.1%, marking its peak since July 2015 after last week's remarkable 3.8% surge. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.4%, reflecting widespread bullish sentiment.

HSBC analysts highlighted confidence in AI, influenced by positive regulatory environments and sector fundraisings. Meanwhile, aerospace stocks saw significant advances, partly attributed to recent strategic satellite filings by China, underscoring future industry growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Budget 2026: A Pivotal Moment for Quality Education in India

Union Budget 2026: A Pivotal Moment for Quality Education in India

 India
2
Jharkhand BJP Gears Up for State Leadership Election

Jharkhand BJP Gears Up for State Leadership Election

 India
3
Dharana Capital Secures $250M to Boost Next-Gen Tech in India

Dharana Capital Secures $250M to Boost Next-Gen Tech in India

 India
4
Lok Sabha E-Cigarette Controversy: Upholding Parliamentary Dignity

Lok Sabha E-Cigarette Controversy: Upholding Parliamentary Dignity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026