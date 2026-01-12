Left Menu

IHCL Secures Historic Trademark for 'Taj' Sonic Identity

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has registered a sound mark for its 'Taj' sonic identity, marking the first such trademark in India's hospitality sector. This strategic move highlights the increasing importance of sonic branding in creating memorable consumer experiences and reinforcing brand trust and familiarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:58 IST
IHCL Secures Historic Trademark for 'Taj' Sonic Identity
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), owned by Tata Group, announced on Monday that it has successfully secured a trademark for the 'Taj' sound identity, a pioneering achievement in the Indian hospitality sector.

This trademark legally safeguards the Taj brand's unique sound as a registered trademark, emphasizing sound as a vital brand asset, according to IHCL, India's largest hospitality company.

As the market becomes more experience-oriented, sonic branding is gaining importance in shaping consumer memories and increasing brand recall beyond just visuals. Sound branding has become essential for fostering trust and emotional connections with consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold and Defense Stocks Surge Amid Trump’s Greenland Ambitions

Gold and Defense Stocks Surge Amid Trump’s Greenland Ambitions

 Global
2
Finnish Authorities Release Seized Ship Amid Ongoing Undersea Cable Sabotage Investigation

Finnish Authorities Release Seized Ship Amid Ongoing Undersea Cable Sabotage...

 Global
3
AI Errors in Electoral Rolls Stir Controversy in West Bengal

AI Errors in Electoral Rolls Stir Controversy in West Bengal

 India
4
Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

 Iran

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026