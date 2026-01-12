IHCL Secures Historic Trademark for 'Taj' Sonic Identity
Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has registered a sound mark for its 'Taj' sonic identity, marking the first such trademark in India's hospitality sector. This strategic move highlights the increasing importance of sonic branding in creating memorable consumer experiences and reinforcing brand trust and familiarity.
The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), owned by Tata Group, announced on Monday that it has successfully secured a trademark for the 'Taj' sound identity, a pioneering achievement in the Indian hospitality sector.
This trademark legally safeguards the Taj brand's unique sound as a registered trademark, emphasizing sound as a vital brand asset, according to IHCL, India's largest hospitality company.
As the market becomes more experience-oriented, sonic branding is gaining importance in shaping consumer memories and increasing brand recall beyond just visuals. Sound branding has become essential for fostering trust and emotional connections with consumers.
