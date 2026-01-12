IHCL Secures Historic Trademark for 'Taj' Sonic Identity

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), owned by Tata Group, announced on Monday that it has successfully secured a trademark for the 'Taj' sound identity, a pioneering achievement in the Indian hospitality sector.

This trademark legally safeguards the Taj brand's unique sound as a registered trademark, emphasizing sound as a vital brand asset, according to IHCL, India's largest hospitality company.

As the market becomes more experience-oriented, sonic branding is gaining importance in shaping consumer memories and increasing brand recall beyond just visuals. Sound branding has become essential for fostering trust and emotional connections with consumers.

