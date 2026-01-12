Hungary Grants Asylum to Polish Ex-Minister Amid Misuse of Power Allegations

Hungary has granted asylum to Poland's former Justice Minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, who faces politically charged accusations of power abuse. This event highlights growing tensions between two EU and NATO allies once considered close. The political controversy adds to the region's instability amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine and changes in U.S. foreign policy.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-EU government vows to hold accountable individuals tied to the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party accused of financial wrongdoings. Ziobro, a primary target, faces allegations of misappropriating Justice Fund money, including its use for the Pegasus spyware against domestic foes.

Ziobro claims victimization due to prior investigations into Tusk's associates and seeks asylum for his wife. Poland's government criticized his decision to flee, labeling it cowardice. The Hungarian government has yet to comment on granting asylum to Ziobro and Marcin Romanowski, another ex-PiS official, sparking a diplomatic response from Poland.