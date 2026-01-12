Left Menu

Monday's Bullion Market Update

The bullion market rates opened on Monday with 22 Karat gold priced at Rs 13,120 per gram, 18 Karat gold at Rs 10,945 per gram, and silver at Rs 287 per gram.

Updated: 12-01-2026 13:44 IST
The bullion market began its Monday trading with gold and silver prices catching the attention of investors. A gram of 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 13,120, while 18-karat gold is available for Rs 10,945.

Silver, on the other hand, is trading at Rs 287 per gram, providing opportunities for those looking to invest in metals.

The fluctuations in these rates are closely watched by market participants as they reflect broader economic trends.

