Saudia Expands Reach: Kozhikode Becomes Latest Destination

Saudia, the national airline of Saudi Arabia, has expanded its international reach by adding Kozhikode as its newest destination. This addition marks Kozhikode as the seventh Indian city serviced by the airline.

Current destinations include Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Lucknow. Starting February 1, the airline will operate four weekly flights from Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport. Bookings for these flights are now open.

This latest addition strengthens Saudia's global network, which spans more than 100 worldwide destinations. The airline says its services cater to tourism, business travelers, as well as those on Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages.

