Saudia Expands Reach: Kozhikode Becomes Latest Destination
Saudia, Saudi Arabia's national airline, has announced Kozhikode as its newest destination in India, marking its seventh Indian city on the network. Flights will begin on February 1. This expansion enhances Saudia's connectivity, supporting travel and religious tourism across its international network spanning over 100 destinations.
- Country:
- India
Saudia, the national airline of Saudi Arabia, has expanded its international reach by adding Kozhikode as its newest destination. This addition marks Kozhikode as the seventh Indian city serviced by the airline.
Current destinations include Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Lucknow. Starting February 1, the airline will operate four weekly flights from Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport. Bookings for these flights are now open.
This latest addition strengthens Saudia's global network, which spans more than 100 worldwide destinations. The airline says its services cater to tourism, business travelers, as well as those on Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudia
- Kozhikode
- India
- Riyadh
- flights
- Saudi Arabia
- airline
- tourism
- business travel
- Hajj
ALSO READ
Snowfall Snarls Frankfurt Flights
Global Air Travel Hits New Efficiency Milestone as Innovation Helps Airlines Meet Surging Passenger Demand
Challenges Facing New Airlines: Supply Chain Issues and Skilled Manpower Shortages
KLM scraps 80 flights in Amsterdam on Friday as snow returns
IndiGo strong airline, I wish they had handled flight cancellations issue in a better way: Ex-aviation minister Praful Patel to PTI.