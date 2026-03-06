Left Menu

Airlines Boost Flights for T20 World Cup Final in Ahmedabad

Air India Express and Akasa Air are launching additional flights to Ahmedabad ahead of the T20 World Cup final to meet the increased travel demand from cricket fans. The airlines are enhancing their services, including special onboard features and live match score updates, for this high-demand event.

Updated: 06-03-2026 21:45 IST
To accommodate the surge in travel demand due to the T20 World Cup final, Air India Express and Akasa Air have announced special flight operations to Ahmedabad. The final match on March 8 will see India going head-to-head with New Zealand.

Air India Express plans additional flights from Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad to Ahmedabad, highlighting the airline's strategy to meet the needs of cricket enthusiasts traveling to witness the event. The airline is keeping an eye on booking trends and may boost capacity further if necessary.

Akasa Air is also stepping up with extra direct flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The airline intends to create a festive onboard experience with SkyLights, a feature that lights the cabin in the Indian tricolour. Passengers on Akasa Air can also stay updated with live match scores via SkyScore, even while airborne.

