Saudi Arabia demonstrates fiscal resilience as it continues to operate smoothly despite regional tensions. According to a finance ministry spokesperson, the kingdom's economic activity remains unaffected, powered by its strong fiscal position.

The spokesperson emphasized the durability of Saudi Arabia's energy export infrastructure, highlighting its capacity to adapt by utilizing multiple export routes, including through the Red Sea. This approach ensures continued operations amidst external pressures.

The comments followed recent escalations in the region, with Iran launching attacks in response to ongoing U.S.-Israeli campaigns against Tehran, now entering its seventh day.