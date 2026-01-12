Inflation Spikes: A Closer Look at December's Rising Rates

December witnessed retail inflation increase to a three-month high of 1.33%, primarily due to elevated food prices. Despite this rise, it remained under the Reserve Bank of India's lower tolerance threshold. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicated a growth in headline inflation from 0.71% in November to 5.22% in December 2024.

The National Statistics Office pointed to personal care, vegetables, and spices as key contributors to the inflation increase. Notably, urban areas experienced higher inflation at 2.03% compared to rural regions at 0.76%. Kerala and Karnataka were among the states with the highest inflation, contrasting with negative rates in states like Assam and Bihar.

A new CPI series, set for release in February, will introduce updated methodology and coverage. Economists predict CPI inflation to rise as food deflation narrows, shaping future monetary policy decisions with potential influences from personal care and commodities like gold and silver.

