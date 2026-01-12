Left Menu

Inflation Spikes: A Closer Look at December's Rising Rates

December's retail inflation hit a three-month high at 1.33%, driven largely by rising food prices. Despite the increase, it remained below the Reserve Bank of India's lower tolerance level. Changes in the Consumer Price Index and shifts in commodity prices played a critical role in the uptick.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:19 IST
Inflation Spikes: A Closer Look at December's Rising Rates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

December witnessed retail inflation increase to a three-month high of 1.33%, primarily due to elevated food prices. Despite this rise, it remained under the Reserve Bank of India's lower tolerance threshold. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicated a growth in headline inflation from 0.71% in November to 5.22% in December 2024.

The National Statistics Office pointed to personal care, vegetables, and spices as key contributors to the inflation increase. Notably, urban areas experienced higher inflation at 2.03% compared to rural regions at 0.76%. Kerala and Karnataka were among the states with the highest inflation, contrasting with negative rates in states like Assam and Bihar.

A new CPI series, set for release in February, will introduce updated methodology and coverage. Economists predict CPI inflation to rise as food deflation narrows, shaping future monetary policy decisions with potential influences from personal care and commodities like gold and silver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air Tragedy: Unveiling the American Airlines and Black Hawk Collision

Air Tragedy: Unveiling the American Airlines and Black Hawk Collision

 United States
2
Critical Nipah Virus Alert: Two Nurses in West Bengal Test Positive

Critical Nipah Virus Alert: Two Nurses in West Bengal Test Positive

 India
3
Miracle in the Park: The Inspirational Revival of an Abandoned Newborn

Miracle in the Park: The Inspirational Revival of an Abandoned Newborn

 India
4
Saurashtra: Catalyzing India's Economic Surge by 2047

Saurashtra: Catalyzing India's Economic Surge by 2047

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026