Icy Conditions Ground Flights at Major Airports

Severe icy conditions led to the closure of Vienna International Airport and limited operations at Prague's Vaclav Havel Airport. Efforts to clear the ice were difficult due to rapid re-freezing, causing flights to be diverted and significant delays expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 13:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Severe icy conditions forced the closure of Vienna International Airport on Tuesday, halting operations until at least 11 a.m., as efforts to clear a persistent layer of ice proved challenging. A spokesperson reported that the ice continued to refreeze despite clearance attempts.

Similarly, Prague's Vaclav Havel Airport faced significant operational limitations due to freezing rain. Flights at Prague faced delays throughout the day as staff worked diligently to de-ice the main runway amid the adverse weather conditions.

Both airports have warned travelers of ongoing disruptions, with flights being diverted to alternative airports to manage the backlog and ensure passenger safety.

