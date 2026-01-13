Left Menu

E-Rickshaw Driver's Shocking Hospital Visit with Snake in Pocket

An e-rickshaw driver named Deepak walked into a district hospital carrying a 1.5-foot-long snake in his pocket. After the snake allegedly bit him, he visited the hospital for an anti-venom injection. The incident was captured on video, sparking discussions about hospital facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:07 IST
E-Rickshaw Driver's Shocking Hospital Visit with Snake in Pocket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unusual turn of events, an e-rickshaw driver stunned a district hospital by arriving with a live snake in his pocket. The snake, reportedly 1.5 feet long, had allegedly bitten the driver, Deepak, prompting his visit for an anti-venom injection.

A video capturing this bizarre incident surfaced on social media, showcasing Deepak nonchalantly retrieving the snake from his jacket pocket when asked about it. The daring move has raised concerns and discussions online regarding hospital safety and readiness.

Chief Medical Superintendent Neeraj Agrawal stated that the presence of the snake in the hospital posed a danger to other patients and emphasized that the reptile was removed by police intervention. There is suspicion that the snake may actually belong to the driver himself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Michael Carrick Returns to Steer Manchester United Amid Crisis

Michael Carrick Returns to Steer Manchester United Amid Crisis

 Global
2
Global Central Banks Unite in Defense of Jerome Powell

Global Central Banks Unite in Defense of Jerome Powell

 Germany
3
Trailblazer from Tragedy: Ranjana's Journey to the BSF

Trailblazer from Tragedy: Ranjana's Journey to the BSF

 India
4
Markets Maneuver Through Global Tensions as Pivotal Economic Data Looms

Markets Maneuver Through Global Tensions as Pivotal Economic Data Looms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026