E-Rickshaw Driver's Shocking Hospital Visit with Snake in Pocket

In an unusual turn of events, an e-rickshaw driver stunned a district hospital by arriving with a live snake in his pocket. The snake, reportedly 1.5 feet long, had allegedly bitten the driver, Deepak, prompting his visit for an anti-venom injection.

A video capturing this bizarre incident surfaced on social media, showcasing Deepak nonchalantly retrieving the snake from his jacket pocket when asked about it. The daring move has raised concerns and discussions online regarding hospital safety and readiness.

Chief Medical Superintendent Neeraj Agrawal stated that the presence of the snake in the hospital posed a danger to other patients and emphasized that the reptile was removed by police intervention. There is suspicion that the snake may actually belong to the driver himself.

(With inputs from agencies.)