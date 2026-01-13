UBS Leadership Shift: CEO Sergio Ermotti’s Planned Departure and Potential Successors

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti intends to resign in April 2027 after completing the integration of Credit Suisse, as reported by the Financial Times. Ermotti had committed to remaining at the helm until the process's conclusion, expected by end-2026 or early 2027.

With shares surging nearly 30% in the past year, UBS has seen a significant investor interest in European banking stocks, alongside expectations of relaxed capital regulations by the Swiss government. UBS's market value has more than doubled since acquiring Credit Suisse, showcasing strong recovery and investor confidence.

Potential replacements for Ermotti include Aleksandar Ivanovic, head of asset management, and other executives like Robert Karofsky and Iqbal Khan. UBS is also engaged in negotiations with the Swiss government over proposed banking rules, which Ermotti has previously criticized as unsuitable for the bank's operations.

