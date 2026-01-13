Left Menu

Engine Trouble Diverts Air France Flight to Turkmenistan

An Air France flight from Bengaluru to Paris was diverted to Turkmenistan due to an engine issue. Passengers were stranded for over 15 hours at Ashgabat Airport. A special flight was set to transport them to Paris later. Accommodation was provided, and Air France expressed regret for the inconvenience.

Updated: 13-01-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:28 IST
Engine Trouble Diverts Air France Flight to Turkmenistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air France flight en route from Bengaluru to Paris was unexpectedly diverted to Turkmenistan early Tuesday morning due to engine issues.

The flight, operated with a Boeing 777, safely landed at Ashgabat Airport at 3:37 a.m. local time, as confirmed by Air France officials in a statement to PTI.

Passengers found themselves stranded for over 15 hours. The airline arranged for a special flight to complete their journey to Paris, with accommodations provided nearby, expressing regret for the delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

