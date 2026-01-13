Engine Trouble Diverts Air France Flight to Turkmenistan

An Air France flight en route from Bengaluru to Paris was unexpectedly diverted to Turkmenistan early Tuesday morning due to engine issues.

The flight, operated with a Boeing 777, safely landed at Ashgabat Airport at 3:37 a.m. local time, as confirmed by Air France officials in a statement to PTI.

Passengers found themselves stranded for over 15 hours. The airline arranged for a special flight to complete their journey to Paris, with accommodations provided nearby, expressing regret for the delay.

