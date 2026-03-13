Tensions Rise as Iran Controls Strait of Hormuz Amid Global Energy Concerns

In a bold move, Iran has declared that ships must coordinate with its naval forces to safely navigate the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint in global energy supply. This announcement was made by the foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday, following comments from new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Khamenei, in his inaugural public statement, underscored the critical importance of the Strait to Iran's national security strategy. Noting the longest coastlines in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, Iran is committed to maintaining control as a countermeasure against U.S. and Israeli actions.

The resultant geopolitical tension has sent shockwaves through global energy markets, as fears of prolonged disruption have driven oil prices upwards, surpassing $100 a barrel. This development is seen as a significant challenge, potentially affecting global economic stability.

