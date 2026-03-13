Strategic Alliance: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Discuss Regional Stability
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks in Jeddah to address regional tensions. In a show of solidarity, Sharif pledged Pakistan's unwavering support for Saudi Arabia amidst increasing Middle Eastern conflicts involving Israel, the US, and Iran.
In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on Tuesday. The leaders engaged in discussions central to regional developments amidst mounting Middle Eastern tensions.
According to a statement from Sharif's office, the discussions addressed escalating conflicts involving nations such as Israel, the United States, and Iran. The Prime Minister declared Pakistan's steadfast solidarity and support for Saudi Arabia during these challenging times.
Spokesman Mosharraf Zaidi relayed that the leaders conducted an in-depth exchange of perspectives on the current regional climate. Both parties reiterated their commitment to collaboratively work toward peace and stability, underscoring Pakistan's commitment to standing firmly with Saudi Arabia.
