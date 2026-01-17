Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Three College Youths

Three college students lost their lives in a tragic road accident near Agalakote village under Devanahalli Traffic Police jurisdiction. The mishap occurred when their speeding two-wheeler lost control at a curve, jumped a median, and collided with a lorry. Police are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:51 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Three College Youths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating road accident near Agalakote village resulted in the deaths of three college youths on Saturday, according to police reports.

The tragedy unfolded as the students' two-wheeler, driven at high speed, lost control at a curve, causing it to jump a median and enter the opposite lane, where a lorry fatally struck them.

Authorities have filed a case, implicating both the bike rider and the lorry driver, while a further investigation is in progress to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

