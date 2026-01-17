Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Three College Youths

A devastating road accident near Agalakote village resulted in the deaths of three college youths on Saturday, according to police reports.

The tragedy unfolded as the students' two-wheeler, driven at high speed, lost control at a curve, causing it to jump a median and enter the opposite lane, where a lorry fatally struck them.

Authorities have filed a case, implicating both the bike rider and the lorry driver, while a further investigation is in progress to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)