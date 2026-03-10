Left Menu

Tragedy at Gurugram Construction Site: Safety Lapses Under Scrutiny

Seven labourers lost their lives and four sustained injuries at a construction site in Gurugram when a soil mound collapsed on them. Authorities have launched an investigation, and families are demanding compensation. The incident has raised concerns over safety standards at construction sites.

Updated: 10-03-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:03 IST
Tragedy at Gurugram Construction Site: Safety Lapses Under Scrutiny
In a tragic incident at Gurugram's Signature Global Society construction site, seven labourers died and four were injured when a soil mound collapsed, police reported. The mishap has sparked outrage over safety lapses, prompting the district administration to initiate a probe.

Authorities have registered an FIR, and a committee led by the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Manesar will perform a detailed inquiry to determine the cause of the accident. The site was reportedly lacking adequate safety measures, as alleged by the victims' families.

The identities of the seven deceased have been confirmed, with six hailing from Jharkhand and one from Rajasthan. Meanwhile, calls for compensation of Rs 50 lakh per affected family have intensified, as safety violations continue to be scrutinized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

