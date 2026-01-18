Tragic Bus Accident in Jharkhand: 6 Dead, 80 Injured

A bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jharkhand's Latehar district, resulting in the tragic deaths of six people, including four women, and injuring over 80 others, according to local police reports.

The accident happened in the Orsa Bangladara valley under Mahuadanr police station limits. Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav confirmed that the bus was en route from Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district to Latehar when it overturned, killing five on the spot. A sixth victim succumbed to injuries at a community health centre.

Following the incident, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed the Latehar deputy commissioner to ensure proper medical care for the injured. The bus driver, Vikas Pathak, cited brake failure as the cause of the accident, which led to the loss of control and subsequent overturning of the vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)