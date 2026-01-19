Devastating Train Collision in Southern Spain

A tragic incident unfolded in southern Spain as a high-speed train derailed on Sunday, crashing into an oncoming train, according to the Spanish rail operator, Adif.

Initial yet unverified media reports from Cordoba suggest that the collision may have resulted in deaths and injuries among the passengers onboard.

The accident took place on the route between Malaga and Madrid, impacting another train traveling from Madrid to the southern city of Huelva. El Pais newspaper, citing unnamed sources from the Guardia Civil, reported five casualties and multiple injuries, though official figures are still pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)