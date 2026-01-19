Devastating Train Collision in Southern Spain
A high-speed train derailment in southern Spain led to a tragic collision with an oncoming train, resulting in potential casualties. The crash occurred between Malaga and Madrid, affecting hundreds of passengers. Official confirmations of deaths and injuries are yet to be released by Spanish authorities.
A tragic incident unfolded in southern Spain as a high-speed train derailed on Sunday, crashing into an oncoming train, according to the Spanish rail operator, Adif.
Initial yet unverified media reports from Cordoba suggest that the collision may have resulted in deaths and injuries among the passengers onboard.
The accident took place on the route between Malaga and Madrid, impacting another train traveling from Madrid to the southern city of Huelva. El Pais newspaper, citing unnamed sources from the Guardia Civil, reported five casualties and multiple injuries, though official figures are still pending.
