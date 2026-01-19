Left Menu

Devastating Train Collision in Southern Spain

A high-speed train derailment in southern Spain led to a tragic collision with an oncoming train, resulting in potential casualties. The crash occurred between Malaga and Madrid, affecting hundreds of passengers. Official confirmations of deaths and injuries are yet to be released by Spanish authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 19-01-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 03:00 IST
Devastating Train Collision in Southern Spain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

A tragic incident unfolded in southern Spain as a high-speed train derailed on Sunday, crashing into an oncoming train, according to the Spanish rail operator, Adif.

Initial yet unverified media reports from Cordoba suggest that the collision may have resulted in deaths and injuries among the passengers onboard.

The accident took place on the route between Malaga and Madrid, impacting another train traveling from Madrid to the southern city of Huelva. El Pais newspaper, citing unnamed sources from the Guardia Civil, reported five casualties and multiple injuries, though official figures are still pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

 Global
2
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

 Global
3
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
4
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026