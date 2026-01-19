EU's Strategic Response to U.S. Tariff Threats: A Balancing Act

European Union ambassadors convened on Sunday to strategize against U.S. President Donald Trump's looming tariff threats while also gearing up for potential retaliatory actions. The tensions escalate as Trump reiterates his vow to impose tariffs on multiple EU member states unless the U.S. gains purchasing rights over Greenland, which EU leaders strongly oppose.

An emergency summit in Brussels is set to deliberate on diverse response strategies. Options include implementing tariffs on U.S. imports valued at 93 billion euros starting February 6, or utilizing the Anti-Coercion Instrument which could restrict U.S.'s access to EU markets. Within EU circles, tariffs seem to garner stronger support than the lesser-used coercion tool.

As tensions rise, European Council President Antonio Costa highlights EU's commitment to solidarity with Denmark and Greenland. Efforts to engage in dialogue are anticipated to headline the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos, as EU leaders highlight potential risks to international trade and the importance of sovereign integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)