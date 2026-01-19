Tragic Collision: High-Speed Train Derails in Southern Spain

A high-speed train derailment in southern Spain led to a tragic collision with an oncoming train, resulting in five fatalities and 25 severe injuries, according to the rail operator Adif.

The accident took place on Sunday evening when the train traveling between Malaga and Madrid derailed and collided with another train heading from Madrid to Huelva, as confirmed by Adif.

Emergency services in Andalucia confirmed the grim toll and are continuing to respond to the accident as investigations into the causes proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)