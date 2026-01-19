Left Menu

Tragic Collision: High-Speed Train Derails in Southern Spain

A high-speed train derailed in southern Spain, colliding with an oncoming train in a tragic accident that killed five people and severely injured 25 others. The collision occurred between Malaga and Madrid, with emergency services responding to the scene in Andalucia, the location of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 19-01-2026 03:15 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 03:15 IST
Tragic Collision: High-Speed Train Derails in Southern Spain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

A high-speed train derailment in southern Spain led to a tragic collision with an oncoming train, resulting in five fatalities and 25 severe injuries, according to the rail operator Adif.

The accident took place on Sunday evening when the train traveling between Malaga and Madrid derailed and collided with another train heading from Madrid to Huelva, as confirmed by Adif.

Emergency services in Andalucia confirmed the grim toll and are continuing to respond to the accident as investigations into the causes proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

 Global
2
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

 Global
3
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
4
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026