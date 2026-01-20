Left Menu

Telangana's Vision 2047: A $3 Trillion Dream

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led a state delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos, focusing on attracting global investments aligned with the 'Telangana Rising 2047' roadmap. The initiative aims to promote growth, investor-friendly policies, and global partnerships to achieve a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by a state delegation, arrived in Zurich on Tuesday to participate in the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos.

The delegation received a warm reception at Zurich airport from overseas residents of Telangana. The team plans to engage with industrial leaders and global company representatives during the event.

The campaign highlights the 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision, aimed at establishing the state as a major economic hub by promoting growth strategies and leveraging favorable policies for potential investors, with a goal of reaching a $3 trillion economy.

