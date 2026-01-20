India CEOs Radiate Optimism Amid Global Uncertainty

In a world grappling with economic uncertainty, Indian CEOs are setting themselves apart, displaying remarkable optimism about the prospects for their economy and their companies' revenues. A survey unveiled at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting revealed that India has ascended to the second-most favored investment destination among global CEOs, following the United States. Last year, it held the fifth position alongside France.

The PwC survey, highlighting responses from over 4,454 CEOs worldwide including almost 50 from India, notes a stunning 77% of Indian CEOs anticipate robust domestic growth. Additionally, 57% express high confidence in near-term revenue growth, nearly doubling the figures of their global counterparts. These numbers bolster India's image as a beacon of opportunity amid a sea of global anxieties.

However, this optimism doesn't come without challenges. Indian CEOs identified macroeconomic volatility, cyber risks, and technology disruptions as critical threats. Over two-thirds are significantly focused on keeping pace with technological advancements and AI, an area global peers are similarly invested in. Nevertheless, Indian CEOs continue to balance aspiration with pragmatic caution, striving to transform their optimism into actionable progress within a buoyant market.

