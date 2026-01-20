Left Menu

Uncertain Future: U.S.-Russia Nuclear Treaty at Risk

The New START Treaty between the U.S. and Russia, limiting deployed nuclear warheads, is set to expire on February 5. Russia promises to extend it for a year if the U.S. agrees, but has yet to receive a formal response. President Trump wants China included in future deals, a proposal Beijing rejects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:16 IST
  • Russia

In a striking development, the future of the New START Treaty remains uncertain as no discussions between the U.S. and Russia are currently underway regarding its renewal. This treaty, a cornerstone of global arms control, is set to expire on February 5 and remains unsupported by forthcoming agreements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended an olive branch, proposing adherence to the treaty's terms for another year provided the U.S. does the same. However, despite Putin's overture, Moscow awaits a formal response from Washington. In contrast, U.S. President Donald Trump maintains that China's inclusion is crucial for any new arms control treaty, a suggestion that China has repeatedly dismissed.

Speaking candidly at a briefing in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov acknowledged China's stance, citing its comparatively smaller nuclear arsenal. The situation underlines an urgent need for diplomatic dialogue as the expiry date looms closer, with significant geopolitical implications at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

