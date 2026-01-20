Left Menu

Rash Driving on National Highway-48: Man Arrested After Video Goes Viral

A 21-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving on National Highway-48 in Delhi after a viral video showed a black SUV endangering lives. The car, registered to his father, was impounded. Legal action follows charges of negligent driving and violations under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:19 IST
Rash Driving on National Highway-48: Man Arrested After Video Goes Viral
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police have apprehended a 21-year-old identified as Daud Ansari for driving recklessly on National Highway-48, as captured in a video that went viral online.

The incident unfolded on January 18 when the black Scorpio-N, driven in a dangerous zigzag manner on the GT Karnal Bypass Road, put numerous commuters at risk. The rapidly circulating video prompted police intervention.

Legal ramifications include charges of rash and negligent driving, with the vehicle now impounded. Further investigations are ongoing to address this serious breach of road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

