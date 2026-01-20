India's Giants Unite at Davos to Propel Economic Vision

In an unprecedented show of unity, senior ministers and leaders from across ten Indian states congregated in Davos, Switzerland, to celebrate India's remarkable economic trajectory and future prospects. The event saw political figures transcending party lines to jointly endorse the nation's investment appeal.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu captured the optimistic sentiment, declaring that India is poised to become the world's third-largest economy in a few years, and eventually surpass others by 2047. His forward-looking vision was echoed by Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who called upon global investors to partner in their local growth journey.

The India Pavilion, inaugurated during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, is hosting representatives from as many as ten states, reflecting the most diverse political delegation India has showcased at Davos. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi highlighted India's resilient economic performance, underscoring that as states prosper, so does the nation.

