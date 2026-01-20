Delhi's High-Risk Road Initiative: Mapping Accident Prevention

Following a tragic incident in Noida, where a software engineer's car fell into a water-filled pit, Delhi Police are ramping up efforts to secure high-risk areas across the city.

The police chief has directed officers to collaborate with civic bodies, traffic authorities, and road-owning agencies to assess hazardous sites and improve safety measures.

This initiative focuses on using technology and preventive measures to reduce accidents, including real-time alerts and enhanced road signage, ensuring safer roads for all commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)