India's Infrastructure Growth Slows Down

India's eight key infrastructure sectors grew at a slower pace of 3.7% in December 2025 compared to 5.1% in December 2024. The decline is attributed to reduced production in crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products, despite a month-on-month improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:13 IST
India's vital infrastructure sectors witnessed a deceleration in growth, expanding only by 3.7% in December 2025 compared to the 5.1% growth rate observed in the same month of the previous year. The official data, released on Tuesday, highlighted a slowdown due to declining crude oil, natural gas, and refinery outputs.

Despite the year-on-year slowdown, the sectors showed signs of recovery on a monthly basis. The month-on-month figures demonstrated improvement, suggesting that the situation might stabilize in the coming months.

Comparing fiscal periods, the April-December performance demonstrated a moderated growth rate of 2.6%, significantly lower than the 4.5% increase recorded during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

