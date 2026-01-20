India's Infrastructure Growth Slows Down

India's vital infrastructure sectors witnessed a deceleration in growth, expanding only by 3.7% in December 2025 compared to the 5.1% growth rate observed in the same month of the previous year. The official data, released on Tuesday, highlighted a slowdown due to declining crude oil, natural gas, and refinery outputs.

Despite the year-on-year slowdown, the sectors showed signs of recovery on a monthly basis. The month-on-month figures demonstrated improvement, suggesting that the situation might stabilize in the coming months.

Comparing fiscal periods, the April-December performance demonstrated a moderated growth rate of 2.6%, significantly lower than the 4.5% increase recorded during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.