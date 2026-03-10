Left Menu

Fertilizer Plants Prioritized for Natural Gas Amid Global Supply Concerns

The government has classified fertilizer plants under 'Priority Sector-2' to ensure 70% of their natural gas needs are met, safeguarding domestic fertilizer production against global supply disruptions. Political instability in West Asia threatens LNG shipments crucial for upcoming Kharif season. India's fertilizer reserves are at record levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:51 IST
Fertilizer Plants Prioritized for Natural Gas Amid Global Supply Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced the inclusion of fertilizer plants in 'Priority Sector-2' for natural gas supply, ensuring they receive at least 70% of their usual consumption. This move counters potential global supply disruptions due to ongoing conflict in West Asia, particularly affecting LNG supply.

With the Kharif sowing season approaching, political instability in West Asia poses a risk to LNG shipments, which are vital for fertilizer production. A meeting, featuring senior officials from fertilizer companies and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, addressed preparedness and flagged challenges.

India's fertilizer reserves have reached a record high of 180.12 lakh tonnes, marking a 36.6% increase from last year. The surge is attributed to significant accumulations in DAP and NPK. Despite maritime transport disruptions, the government assures an uninterrupted domestic supply to farmers thanks to an aggressive advance-stocking strategy.

TRENDING

1
Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

 Global
2
Man Arrested for Controversial Remarks on Lord Krishna

Man Arrested for Controversial Remarks on Lord Krishna

 India
3
Opium Cultivation and Anti-Encroachment Drive Shake Chhattisgarh Village

Opium Cultivation and Anti-Encroachment Drive Shake Chhattisgarh Village

 India
4
Senate Confirms General Rudd: Navigating Leadership in Cybersecurity

Senate Confirms General Rudd: Navigating Leadership in Cybersecurity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026