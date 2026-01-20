Left Menu

China's Call for Global Economic Cooperation

China's Vice-Premier He Lifeng emphasized the importance of global economic cooperation, rejecting trade wars during a World Economic Forum address. He announced China's intention to further open its markets, especially in services, and highlighted plans to boost domestic consumption by prioritizing domestic demand in 2026.

Updated: 20-01-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:23 IST
China's Call for Global Economic Cooperation
In a bold statement at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, China's Vice-Premier He Lifeng underscored the importance of global economic cooperation, declaring that trade and tariff wars yield no winners.

He emphasized China's commitment to opening its markets wider to the world, with a particular focus on the expanding services sector.

Highlighting economic advancements, He revealed China's 2026 agenda to prioritize domestic demand, aiming to boost consumption while maintaining its production capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

