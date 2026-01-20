China's Call for Global Economic Cooperation

In a bold statement at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, China's Vice-Premier He Lifeng underscored the importance of global economic cooperation, declaring that trade and tariff wars yield no winners.

He emphasized China's commitment to opening its markets wider to the world, with a particular focus on the expanding services sector.

Highlighting economic advancements, He revealed China's 2026 agenda to prioritize domestic demand, aiming to boost consumption while maintaining its production capabilities.

