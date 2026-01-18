Left Menu

Assam Takes Center Stage at World Economic Forum

For the first time, Assam, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will present its investment opportunities at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. The state aims to attract global investors by showcasing its economic growth and technological advances. Key agreements are anticipated during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-01-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 19:58 IST
In a landmark move, Assam will debut at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Switzerland, marking a significant shift for the northeast Indian state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will present the state's economic and investment portfolio to a global audience, highlighting Assam's burgeoning economic potential.

Over a packed four-day schedule in Davos, Sarma is set to engage in crucial agreements and discussions. The Chief Minister's agenda includes showcasing governance reforms, industrial growth strategies, and technology-led developments. The event presents a unique opportunity for Assam to cement its position on the global investment map.

India's representation at the forum is substantial, with several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in attendance. As part of the discussions, Assam aims to chart new avenues for investment, propose new projects, and explore employment strategies to boost its economy. These efforts align with India's broader economic transformation goals.

