Skoda Expands Electric Ambitions in India Amidst EU Trade Negotiations

Czech automaker Skoda aims to broaden its model range in India by introducing an electric vehicle, leveraging its manufacturing capabilities for global markets. India is viewed as a critical non-European market for Skoda, with prospects for export to Europe contingent on an India-EU free trade agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:01 IST
Skoda, the Czech automaker, is setting its sights on expanding its model lineup in India with the introduction of an electric car, aiming to cater to the diverse needs of the global market. A senior executive indicated that Skoda sees India as pivotal outside Europe, offering hope and prospects for growth.

Currently, Skoda exports vehicles from India to markets across North Africa and the Middle East. The completion of a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union could open doors for exports to Europe, adding an exciting dimension to Skoda's global strategy. This development is eagerly awaited by the auto giant.

The company plans to fortify its presence by expanding market penetration from 80% to 90% by 2026, focusing on reaching smaller towns. Skoda's push for growth includes the ambitious plan to enhance customer satisfaction while ensuring profitability, as demonstrated by the recent unveiling of the updated Kushaq SUV.

(With inputs from agencies.)

