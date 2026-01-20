Left Menu

Revolutionizing Intercity Travel: Fresh Bus Introduces Rapid Charging All-Electric Sleeper Fleet

Fresh Bus announced a partnership with Exponent Energy to launch 250 electric sleeper buses, aiming for a 10% share in India's intercity bus market. The new fleet features Exponent Energy's rapid charging technology, launching on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route as a step towards national expansion.

  • Country:
  • India

Fresh Bus, an all-electric intercity bus service operator, revealed plans on Tuesday for a game-changing partnership with Exponent Energy, a Bengaluru-based energy-tech innovator. By signing an initial agreement, Fresh Bus will introduce a sleeper e-bus fleet that utilizes rapid charging capabilities, poised to transform the travel experience.

The collaboration aims to deploy 250 electric buses in an extensive rapid-charging, long-range platform, marking a significant move for the company. Fresh Bus is ambitiously targeting a 10% market share in India's intercity bus sector by operating 10,000 electric vehicles, with the Exponent Energy partnership indicating a substantial step towards this vision.

In an unprecedented move, Fresh Bus will become India's sole intercity electric bus operator featuring a 100% all-sleeper fleet for long-distance routes. These services, empowered by Exponent Energy's advanced charging technology, will soon launch on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route, serving as the inaugural phase of a wider national rollout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

