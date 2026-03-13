Crisis in the Skies: US Military Plane Crash in Iraq
A US military KC-135 refuelling plane crashed in Iraq during operations against Iran. Initial reports suggest there were five crew members aboard, although it's unclear if there are casualties. This incident adds to a series of recent military aircraft mishaps amid escalating tensions in the region.
A United States military KC-135 refuelling aircraft has crashed in Iraq amid ongoing operations against Iran, according to a statement from the US Central Command on Thursday.
The exact number of casualties is currently unconfirmed, although at least five crew members were reportedly onboard. The crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire, Command said.
This incident follows recent aircraft mishaps and escalating violence in the region. President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have forewarned about potential increasing casualties in this tense conflict.
