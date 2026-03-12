India Targets Elephant–Train Collisions with 705 Wildlife Mitigation Structures

India has intensified efforts to reduce elephant deaths on railway tracks, with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) identifying 127 sensitive railway stretches across elephant habitats and proposing 705 mitigation structures to ensure safer wildlife movement.

The strategy was discussed during a two-day national workshop on “Policy Implementation for Minimizing Elephant Mortalities on Railway Tracks” held at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, on March 10–11, 2026.

The workshop was organised by the Project Elephant Division of MoEFCC in collaboration with WII, bringing together 40 participants, including officials from the Ministry of Railways, forest departments of elephant-range states, and leading conservation scientists.

Rising Elephant Deaths on Railway Tracks

India is home to more than 60% of the world’s Asian elephant population, with major habitats spread across eastern, northeastern, southern and central regions.

However, expanding railway infrastructure and habitat fragmentation have led to increasing elephant-train collisions, particularly in states such as:

Assam

West Bengal

Uttarakhand

Odisha

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Kerala

Chhattisgarh

Jharkhand

The workshop focused on improving coordination between conservation authorities and infrastructure agencies to implement science-based mitigation measures.

127 Railway Stretches Assessed Across Elephant Landscapes

MoEFCC, in partnership with WII and the Ministry of Railways, conducted comprehensive joint field surveys across elephant habitats.

The assessment covered:

127 railway stretches

3,452.4 kilometres of track

110 stretches in elephant-range areas

17 additional stretches in two tiger-range states

From these, 77 stretches covering 1,965.2 kilometres across 14 states were identified as priority zones requiring immediate mitigation.

705 Mitigation Structures Planned

Based on ecological studies and wildlife movement patterns, experts proposed a large package of mitigation measures designed to reduce animal collisions.

The plan includes:

503 ramps and level crossings

72 bridge extensions or modifications

39 fencing or trenching structures

4 exit ramps

65 new underpasses

22 overpasses

These 705 mitigation structures aim to create safe crossing points for elephants and other wildlife while maintaining railway operations.

Wildlife-Friendly Railway Projects Already Underway

Several new railway infrastructure projects have already incorporated wildlife-sensitive designs.

Notable examples include:

Gevra Road–Pendra Road railway line through the Achanakmar–Amarkantak elephant corridor in Chhattisgarh

Darekasa–Salekasa track tripling project in Maharashtra

Nagbhid–Itwari gauge conversion project

Wadsa–Gadchiroli railway line, intersecting the Kanha–Navegaon–Tadoba–Indravati tiger corridor

A major intervention is planned in Assam, where a 3.5 km stretch of the Azara–Kamakhya railway line crossing the Rani–Garbhanga–Deepor Beel elephant corridor will be elevated to allow elephants to move safely beneath the track.

AI and Acoustic Technologies to Prevent Collisions

Authorities are also testing technology-driven solutions to detect elephants near railway tracks and warn train operators.

One key innovation is the Distributed Acoustic System (DAS)-based Intrusion Detection System (IDS).

Pilot deployments have been installed in four railway sections under the North East Frontier Railway, covering:

64.03 km of elephant corridors

141 km of railway block sections in Assam

The system is now being expanded to North Bengal and Odisha under the East Coast Railway.

Another advanced system is an AI-based early-warning platform deployed at Madukkarai in Tamil Nadu.

The technology uses 12 tower-mounted cameras equipped with thermal and motion sensors, capable of detecting elephants within 100 metres of railway tracks.

When elephant movement is detected, the system automatically alerts forest and railway officials, enabling trains to slow down and avoid collisions.

Science-Based Planning for Wildlife Corridors

The workshop included technical sessions on:

Elephant ecology and movement patterns

Infrastructure planning in wildlife habitats

Biodiversity conservation strategies

Participants analysed collision drivers such as:

Habitat fragmentation

Land-use changes

High train speeds

Night-time train operations

Seasonal elephant migration patterns

Regional Strategies for Major Elephant Landscapes

Working groups examined mitigation strategies for four major landscapes:

Shivalik–Gangetic Plains

Central India and Eastern Ghats

North-East India

Western Ghats

Best practices discussed included sensor-based detection technologies, AI monitoring systems, GIS-based corridor mapping and community alert networks.

National Roadmap for Reducing Elephant–Train Collisions

Participants emphasised the need for stronger coordination between railway authorities, forest departments and research institutions.

Key recommendations included:

Standardised protocols for risk assessment and monitoring

Expanded early-warning systems

Dedicated wildlife crossing structures

Improved data sharing between agencies

Enhanced signage and speed regulation in wildlife corridors

The workshop concluded with a call for a national science-based roadmap under Project Elephant and the Ministry of Railways to systematically reduce elephant-train collisions while protecting one of India’s most iconic species.