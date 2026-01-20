Tragic Collision in Raichur Claims Lives

A head-on collision between a truck and two pickup vehicles near Boodiwal Cross in Sindhanur taluk, Raichur district, resulted in the death of four individuals on Tuesday, according to local police. The victims, who were traveling in the pickup vehicles, died instantly at the scene.

The police reported that the pickup vehicles were consecutively on their way to Ballari, carrying sheep, when they were struck by a truck approaching from the opposite side. The impact was devastating, leaving the vehicles completely mangled and resulting in the loss of the transported sheep as well.

Authorities continue to investigate the accident as the identities of the deceased remain unidentified. The tragic event underscores the dangers faced by road users and the importance of adhering to traffic safety norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)