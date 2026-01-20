Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Raichur Claims Lives

A devastating head-on collision in Sindhanur taluk, Raichur district, led to the tragic deaths of four individuals. The accident, involving a truck and two pickup vehicles transporting sheep, resulted in a complete mangling of the vehicles. The identities of the victims remain unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raichur | Updated: 20-01-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 23:06 IST
Tragic Collision in Raichur Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A head-on collision between a truck and two pickup vehicles near Boodiwal Cross in Sindhanur taluk, Raichur district, resulted in the death of four individuals on Tuesday, according to local police. The victims, who were traveling in the pickup vehicles, died instantly at the scene.

The police reported that the pickup vehicles were consecutively on their way to Ballari, carrying sheep, when they were struck by a truck approaching from the opposite side. The impact was devastating, leaving the vehicles completely mangled and resulting in the loss of the transported sheep as well.

Authorities continue to investigate the accident as the identities of the deceased remain unidentified. The tragic event underscores the dangers faced by road users and the importance of adhering to traffic safety norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

