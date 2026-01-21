Tragedy on the Tracks in Spain: A Week of Train Mishaps

A commuter train in Barcelona derailed Tuesday morning when a retaining wall collapsed onto the track, according to reports from Spanish emergency services. The incident has affected 15 people, though officials have not clarified if there were any injuries.

This derailment comes on the heels of a tragic event in southern Spain, where a catastrophic train collision claimed 42 lives over the weekend, leaving many others injured.

As emergency workers continued to comb through the wreckage on Tuesday, the nation entered a period of mourning for the victims of the southern Spain disaster, marking three solemn days as communities reflect on the recent losses.

