Tragic Collision Spurs Transport Safety Overhaul in Delhi

A tragic bus accident in Delhi's Nihal Vihar resulted in two deaths and two injuries, prompting the Delhi Transport Corporation to enforce stricter safety protocols. Amid community uproar, the DTC emphasized refresher driver training and adherence to traffic rules to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A horrific bus accident in Delhi's Nihal Vihar area has led to the deaths of two individuals and critical injuries to two others, triggering an urgent safety review by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), officials reported on Tuesday.

In light of the incident involving DTC cluster buses, the corporation has mandated refresher training for drivers and enforced strict adherence to traffic regulations, according to an official statement. The accident, which occurred Monday on the congested Najafgarh-Nangloi road, incited public outcry.

Thereafter, local protests disrupted the area as residents accused bus drivers of reckless racing, resulting in the fatal collision. The DTC and local traffic police have identified speeding and negligence as frequent causes of bus-related accidents, leading to intensified safety courses for drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

