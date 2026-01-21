Tragic Noida Road Accident: Canter Truck Driver Arrested
A canter truck driver was arrested after a road incident in Noida, where a 19-year-old girl was killed, and three others were injured. The accident happened as a Jaguar car attempted to overtake the truck. The driver is in custody while investigations continue, and the injured are stable.
A canter truck driver has been arrested following a fatal road accident in Noida involving a Jaguar car, which resulted in the death of a 19-year-old girl and injuries to three others.
The crash occurred during the night between Monday and Tuesday near Sector 49 police station. Preliminary reports suggest the Jaguar attempted to overtake the canter truck but ended up in a collision.
Sector 49 police station in-charge, Sunil Kumar Bhardwaj, confirmed the driver's detention and ongoing investigation. The accident victim was identified as Falak Ahmad, while the injured are Ansh, Ayush Bhati, and Neel Panwar, who are reportedly out of danger.
