Tragic Noida Road Accident: Canter Truck Driver Arrested

A canter truck driver has been arrested following a fatal road accident in Noida involving a Jaguar car, which resulted in the death of a 19-year-old girl and injuries to three others.

The crash occurred during the night between Monday and Tuesday near Sector 49 police station. Preliminary reports suggest the Jaguar attempted to overtake the canter truck but ended up in a collision.

Sector 49 police station in-charge, Sunil Kumar Bhardwaj, confirmed the driver's detention and ongoing investigation. The accident victim was identified as Falak Ahmad, while the injured are Ansh, Ayush Bhati, and Neel Panwar, who are reportedly out of danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)