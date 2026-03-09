Mystery Surrounding Soldier's Death in Ranchi

An army jawan, aged 26, was discovered hanging at a cycle shed in Ranchi, sparking both concern and intrigue. The jawan, identified as Aman Kumar, was believed to be on leave during the incident.

Officer Vimal Kindo of the Dhurwa police station commented that prima facie evidence suggests suicide, though the family harbors suspicions of murder. The body has been sent for a post-mortem at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

The police retrieved several items from the site, including a lighter, rope, a mobile phone, and cigarettes, as part of an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

