Gujarat: The Shining Beacon for Global Investors

Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has highlighted the state as a prime investment destination, citing its policy-driven governance and stability. At the World Economic Forum, he advocated for global investors to consider establishing data parks and manufacturing hubs in Gujarat.

Sanghavi emphasized Dholera Smart City as an ideal global data center location, and noted GIFT City's emergence as a leading fintech hub. He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's early leadership in the region for its advancement.

The minister stressed exploring new-age sectors without solely focusing on MoUs, showcasing Gujarat's policies for advanced manufacturing and finance. He vowed to continue broadening the state's investment appeal and prioritizing innovation and youth exposure to global opportunities.

