Left Menu

Gujarat: The Shining Beacon for Global Investors

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi of Gujarat promotes the state's investment prospects, highlighting its policy-driven governance and stability. At the World Economic Forum, he emphasized the potential of Dholera Smart City and GIFT City for data and fintech centers, while advocating for continued innovation and investment in diverse sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 14:13 IST
Gujarat: The Shining Beacon for Global Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has highlighted the state as a prime investment destination, citing its policy-driven governance and stability. At the World Economic Forum, he advocated for global investors to consider establishing data parks and manufacturing hubs in Gujarat.

Sanghavi emphasized Dholera Smart City as an ideal global data center location, and noted GIFT City's emergence as a leading fintech hub. He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's early leadership in the region for its advancement.

The minister stressed exploring new-age sectors without solely focusing on MoUs, showcasing Gujarat's policies for advanced manufacturing and finance. He vowed to continue broadening the state's investment appeal and prioritizing innovation and youth exposure to global opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NATO's Arctic Challenge: A Unified Front Against Russia

NATO's Arctic Challenge: A Unified Front Against Russia

 Global
2
NGT Takes Action Against Unlawful Road Work in Arunachal Pradesh's Sensitive Areas

NGT Takes Action Against Unlawful Road Work in Arunachal Pradesh's Sensitive...

 India
3
India and Spain: United Front Against Terrorism and Strengthening Ties

India and Spain: United Front Against Terrorism and Strengthening Ties

 India
4
Ceasefire Breaches Escalate Gaza Conflict as Trump Peace Plan Stalls

Ceasefire Breaches Escalate Gaza Conflict as Trump Peace Plan Stalls

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026