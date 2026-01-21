Gujarat: The Shining Beacon for Global Investors
Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi of Gujarat promotes the state's investment prospects, highlighting its policy-driven governance and stability. At the World Economic Forum, he emphasized the potential of Dholera Smart City and GIFT City for data and fintech centers, while advocating for continued innovation and investment in diverse sectors.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has highlighted the state as a prime investment destination, citing its policy-driven governance and stability. At the World Economic Forum, he advocated for global investors to consider establishing data parks and manufacturing hubs in Gujarat.
Sanghavi emphasized Dholera Smart City as an ideal global data center location, and noted GIFT City's emergence as a leading fintech hub. He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's early leadership in the region for its advancement.
The minister stressed exploring new-age sectors without solely focusing on MoUs, showcasing Gujarat's policies for advanced manufacturing and finance. He vowed to continue broadening the state's investment appeal and prioritizing innovation and youth exposure to global opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deakin University's GIFT City Campus: A New Era of International Education in India
GIFT City Makes Waves at WEF 2026: Paves Path for Global Investments
Uttar Pradesh's Leap into the Digital Economy: A Fintech Revolution
GIFT City: India's Gateway to Global Financial Markets
India Poised for Reinsurance Transformation, GIFT City Central to ‘Insurance for All by 2047’: DFS Secretary