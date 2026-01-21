Left Menu

Microlite Aircraft Mishap Averted: Indian Air Force Crew Safe

An Indian Air Force microlite aircraft crashed in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, but both crew members are safe. Used for training and surveys, the aircraft met with an accident during a routine sortie. Authorities have secured the area and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Prayagraj | Updated: 21-01-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 14:17 IST
Microlite Aircraft Mishap Averted: Indian Air Force Crew Safe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A microlite aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force met with an accident in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, according to defense officials. The two-seater aircraft was on a routine sortie when the incident occurred.

Both the pilot and another crew member on board managed to escape unscathed, officials confirmed. Known for uses like training and bird reconnaissance, the microlite aircraft was recovered from an isolated open area away from the main city.

Local authorities have cordoned off the site near K P College in George Town area to further probe the incident. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the mishap.

TRENDING

1
NATO's Arctic Challenge: A Unified Front Against Russia

NATO's Arctic Challenge: A Unified Front Against Russia

 Global
2
NGT Takes Action Against Unlawful Road Work in Arunachal Pradesh's Sensitive Areas

NGT Takes Action Against Unlawful Road Work in Arunachal Pradesh's Sensitive...

 India
3
India and Spain: United Front Against Terrorism and Strengthening Ties

India and Spain: United Front Against Terrorism and Strengthening Ties

 India
4
Ceasefire Breaches Escalate Gaza Conflict as Trump Peace Plan Stalls

Ceasefire Breaches Escalate Gaza Conflict as Trump Peace Plan Stalls

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026