Microlite Aircraft Mishap Averted: Indian Air Force Crew Safe
An Indian Air Force microlite aircraft crashed in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, but both crew members are safe. Used for training and surveys, the aircraft met with an accident during a routine sortie. Authorities have secured the area and an investigation is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Prayagraj | Updated: 21-01-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 14:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A microlite aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force met with an accident in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, according to defense officials. The two-seater aircraft was on a routine sortie when the incident occurred.
Both the pilot and another crew member on board managed to escape unscathed, officials confirmed. Known for uses like training and bird reconnaissance, the microlite aircraft was recovered from an isolated open area away from the main city.
Local authorities have cordoned off the site near K P College in George Town area to further probe the incident. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the mishap.
ALSO READ
Spain's Train Turmoil: Safety Concerns, Strikes, and Tragedy
Inferno in Karachi: Gul Plaza Tragedy Exposes Fire Safety Lapses
Lactalis Recalls Picot Baby Milk Over Safety Concerns
Safety on the Line: Spain's Train Crisis Sparks Nationwide Strike
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant: Restart Amid Safety Concerns