Microlite Aircraft Mishap Averted: Indian Air Force Crew Safe

A microlite aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force met with an accident in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, according to defense officials. The two-seater aircraft was on a routine sortie when the incident occurred.

Both the pilot and another crew member on board managed to escape unscathed, officials confirmed. Known for uses like training and bird reconnaissance, the microlite aircraft was recovered from an isolated open area away from the main city.

Local authorities have cordoned off the site near K P College in George Town area to further probe the incident. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the mishap.