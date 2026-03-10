Tribunal Grants Rs 39.13 Lakh in Road Accident Case

A Delhi tribunal has granted Rs 39.13 lakh to the parents of a young man killed in a Gurugram road mishap. Ved Prakash Pandey, 21, lost his life after a truck struck his bike in December 2020.

The tribunal found the accident resulted from the truck driver's reckless conduct. The court highlighted the vehicle's lack of a fitness certificate, emphasizing negligence in its operation.

The deceased, a promising undergraduate, was projected to earn at least Rs 25,000 monthly. The case awarded compensation, directing the truck's insurer to fulfill this obligation.

