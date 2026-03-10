Left Menu

Renowned Poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay Survives Car Accident

Bengali poet and filmmaker Srijato Bandyopadhyay was injured in a car accident at Santragachi. A speeding vehicle hit his car from behind. After receiving treatment, he is stable and recovering at home. West Bengal's Chief Minister urged swift action against the responsible parties, drawing attention from the literary community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:32 IST
Renowned Bengali poet, lyricist, and filmmaker Srijato Bandyopadhyay was involved in a car accident at Santragachi on Tuesday. The incident occurred while he was returning home from a programme, as confirmed by local police.

According to Srijato's wife, Durba Bandyopadhyay, a speeding vehicle collided with their car from behind. Srijato received immediate medical attention and, after a medical check-up, was discharged. He remains under observation and is advised to rest.

In response, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed the police to act swiftly and apprehend those responsible, amid concerns expressed by admirers within the literary community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

