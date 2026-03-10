Renowned Poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay Survives Car Accident

Renowned Bengali poet, lyricist, and filmmaker Srijato Bandyopadhyay was involved in a car accident at Santragachi on Tuesday. The incident occurred while he was returning home from a programme, as confirmed by local police.

According to Srijato's wife, Durba Bandyopadhyay, a speeding vehicle collided with their car from behind. Srijato received immediate medical attention and, after a medical check-up, was discharged. He remains under observation and is advised to rest.

In response, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed the police to act swiftly and apprehend those responsible, amid concerns expressed by admirers within the literary community.

(With inputs from agencies.)