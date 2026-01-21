Miraculous Landing: IAF Microlite Aircraft Rescued with Zero Casualties

A microlite aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force was forced to make an emergency landing in an uninhabited area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday following a technical snag.

Amid fears, the IAF confirmed that both pilots onboard the aircraft were unharmed. According to a post on X from the IAF, a Court of Inquiry has been commissioned to determine the cause of the failure.

Authorities, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya, reported that the pilots performed a controlled landing in a pond near K P College. The response team, comprising police, fire brigade personnel, and local residents, facilitated the safe rescue of the pilots, with divers playing an essential role in the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)